Jackson-Hamel scores twice as Impact top New England 4-2

























MONTREAL (AP) — Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored twice to help the Montreal Impact beat the New England Revolution 4-2 on Saturday and end a four-game losing streak.

Ignacio Piatti had a goal and three assists and Raheem Edwards also scored for Montreal (3-6-0), which avenged a 4-0 loss at New England on April 6.

With the Impact ahead 4-0, Wilfried Zahibo scored for New England in the 78th and 86th minutes. Jackson-Hamel's goals in the 47th and 52nd minutes put Montreal up 2-0.

The Revolution (4-3-2) gave up more than two goals for the first time this season and lost winger Juan Agudelo to an injury in the first half.