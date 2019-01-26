James Jones gets 300th win, Yale beats Brown 79-71

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Alex Copeland scored 19 points, Yale head coach James Jones notched his 300th win , and the Bulldogs won their eighth in a row with a 79-71 victory over Brown on Friday night.

Jones is the third Ivy League coach to reach 300 career wins.

Miye Oni added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Yale (12-3, 2-0 Ivy League), which had its largest lead at 63-46 on Oni's 3-pointer with 6:39 left in the game. The Bears (12-6, 0-2) closed the gap to 72-64 with 2:21 left but got no closer. Yale beat Brown 70-67 in the Ivy League opener in Providence last Saturday.

Yale took the lead for good on a trio of Trey Phills free throws midway through a 13-0 run that ended with a 20-11 lead near the midpoint of the first half.

Blake Reynolds had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Jordan Bruner added nine points and 10 boards for the Bulldogs.

Tamenang Choh had a career-high 24 points to go with 15 rebounds for Brown. Desmond Cambridge added 14 points and Obi Okolie scored 10.