Jessup scores 20; Boise State cruises past Pacific 83-71

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Justinian Jessup made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Boise State to an 83-71 victory over Pacific on Saturday.

Boise State (5-7) broke a two-game skid while Pacific (9-5) had its four-game win streak snapped.

RJ Williams added 17 points and Zach Haney had 14 for the Broncos, who shot 52 percent (27 of 52) from the field and made 23 of 31 free throws.

Ajare Sanni and Roberto Gallinat scored 15 points apiece, and Jahlil Tripp and Jahbril Price-Noel added 13 each for Pacific.

The Broncos never trailed, jumping out to a 31-15 lead midway through the first half while building a 39-35 advantage at the break.

Tripp scored the first basket of the second half but Boise State answered with a 15-1 run. Pacific pulled to 61-58 with 9:20 remaining but didn't get closer.