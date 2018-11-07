Jets' Darnold has injured foot, could miss game vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) sacks New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has a boot on his right foot and is not practicing, leaving his status for the team's game Sunday against Buffalo in doubt.

Darnold was injured during the Jets' 13-6 loss at Miami last Sunday but finished the game. He said Monday that he felt fine other than some bumps and bruises.

Coach Todd Bowles is scheduled to meet with the media after practice later Wednesday.

If Darnold is unable to start, 39-year-old backup Josh McCown would take his place. McCown was the starter last season but hasn't taken a snap this year.

Darnold has struggled during the Jets' three-game losing streak, and he leads the NFL with 14 interceptions.

