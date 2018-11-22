Jets' Darnold sits out again, appears unlikely vs. Patriots

NEW YORK (AP) — Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold sat out team drills for a second straight day of practice, increasing the likelihood he'll sit out against New England on Sunday.

Darnold strained his right foot against Miami on Nov. 4 and didn't play the following week against Buffalo. Josh McCown will start in Darnold's place again if the youngster is unable to play.

Darnold showed some progress Wednesday when he was in uniform for the first time since the injury, but didn't throw passes in individual or team drills. It was the same situation Thursday when the Jets practiced indoors because of temperatures in New Jersey dropping into the low-20s.

Safety Marcus Maye (shoulder/thumb), left guard James Carpenter (shoulder), linebacker Brandon Copeland (elbow) and wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle) also sat out a second straight day. Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle) was limited again.

