Jets' Douglas fills out staff with Hogan, Savage, Alexander

NEW YORK (AP) — Jets general manager Joe Douglas has filled out his front office staff with four hires, including Rex Hogan as the team's assistant GM.

The team also announced Wednesday that Douglas hired Chad Alexander as director of player personnel, Phil Savage as senior football advisor and Chris Noland as a college scout.

Douglas also promoted Greg Nejmeh to director of pro personnel, Dan Zbojovsky to director of personnel operations and Kevin Murphy to assistant director of pro scouting.

The Jets signed Douglas to a six-year contract on June 7, three weeks after Mike Maccagnan was fired as GM.

Hogan was Indianapolis' vice president of player personnel the last two years after serving as the Jets' director of college scouting in 2015-16.

Alexander spent the last 20 years with Baltimore, including the last nine as the Ravens' assistant director of pro personnel. He had a previous working relationship with Douglas, who was in Baltimore's front office from 2000-14.

Savage is a longtime NFL executive who worked in the front offices of Baltimore, Cleveland and Philadelphia, and also has previously worked with Douglas.

