Jets' Lee suspended 4 games by NFL for substance abuse

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) gets out of the grasp of New York Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee (58) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee has been suspended four games by the NFL for violating its substance abuse policy.

The league announced the suspension Friday, a few hours after the Jets completed their last full practice before leaving for Buffalo to play the Bills on Sunday.

The suspension begins immediately, meaning Lee will sit out the team's final four games of the season.

The 24-year-old Lee was having his best season since being drafted 20th overall in 2016 out of Ohio State. He ranked second on the Jets in total tackles with 99 and his three interceptions were tied for the league lead among linebackers. Lee also had six tackles for loss and six passes defensed.

___

