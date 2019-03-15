Jets bring back K Catanzaro after Myers leaves as free agent

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets have signed kicker Chandler Catanzaro for a second stint with the team after allowing Pro Bowl selection Jason Myers to leave as a free agent.

Catanzaro spent the 2017 season with New York and set the franchise record with a 57-yard field goal. He signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent last offseason before finishing the year with Carolina.

The 28-year-old Catanzaro spent his first three NFL seasons with Arizona and has a career field-goal percentage of 83.8.

Myers became the first Jets kicker to make the Pro Bowl last season, but New York opted to not re-sign him. He signed with Seattle on Wednesday.

The Jets also officially announced on Friday the signings of linebacker C.J. Mosley and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy. They had agreed to terms earlier in the week.

