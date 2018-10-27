Jets sign De'Angelo Henderson to bolster backfield

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed running back De'Angelo Henderson from the practice squad, adding much-needed depth to their backfield.

Bilal Powell was lost for the season after injuring his neck last Sunday against Minnesota. That left New York with just Isaiah Crowell and rookie Trenton Cannon as healthy players at the position on the active roster.

The Jets also announced Saturday they released cornerback Juston Burris.

The 5-foot-7 Henderson was a sixth-round draft pick by Denver last year out of Coastal Carolina, where he set the Division I record with touchdowns in 35 straight games. He had 13 yards on seven carries and caught two passes for 36 yards and a TD in five games with the Broncos last season.

Henderson was among Denver's final cuts out of training camp and signed with New York's practice squad last month.

Burris was a fourth-rounder out of N.C. State in 2016. He had 37 tackles and two interceptions in 34 games but was inactive for three games this season and had no tackles.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL