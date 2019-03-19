Jets sign former Vikings OL Compton, re-sign LB Hewitt

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed former Vikings offensive lineman Tom Compton and re-signed linebacker Neville Hewitt.

Compton started 14 games at left guard last season for Minnesota and has also played right guard and right tackle during his NFL career. He was a sixth-round pick of Washington out of South Dakota in 2012 and played his first four seasons with the Redskins. He has also spent time with Atlanta and Chicago.

Hewitt was a key member of New York's special teams unit during his first season with the Jets and also started the last four games at inside linebacker when Darron Lee was suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He previously played for current Jets coach Adam Gase in Miami from 2016-17. Hewitt has 128 tackles, 2½ sacks — including 1½ last year — one interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 54 career games.

Agent Landon Betsworth announced on Twitter on Monday night that former Bears tight end Daniel Brown signed with the Jets. The team did not immediately announce the move. Brown has 35 career catches in 42 games with Baltimore and Chicago.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL