Jets waive 2015 2nd-rounder Smith, sign safety Bryant

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets waived 2015 second-round draft pick Devin Smith and signed safety Brandon Bryant on Monday.

Smith, a wide receiver from Ohio State, couldn't stay healthy or provide anything on the field for the team. He played in 14 games with only 10 receptions. Twice, Smith suffered major knee injuries.

Bryant struggled to concentrate on football after his father died in a 2015 motorcycle crash. Bryant was arrested for driving under the influence later on. Academically ineligible for next season, he declared for the NFL's supplemental draft but was not chosen last week.

At Mississippi State, he had five interceptions and 157 tackles in three seasons while appearing in 37 games.

The Jets used their top two picks in the 2017 draft on safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.

