Jones leads Penn State to win over No. 13 Virginia Tech

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Myreon Jones scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half to lead Penn State to a 63-62 upset win over No. 13 Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

Lamar Stevens added 14 points and eight rebounds and Rasir Bolton chipped in 11 points for the Nittany Lions (4-2), who snapped Virginia Tech's five-game winning streak. It was Penn State's first win over a nonconference Top 25 team at home in 20 years.

Justin Robinson led the Hokies (5-1) with 19 points while Ty Outlaw added 16. Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 14 and 13 points respectively for the Hokies who led 37-35 at halftime.

The Hokies, playing for the first time on the road this season, used a 9-0 run midway through the second half that gave them a 50-44 lead. But Jones led the Nittany Lions back to a 56-55 advantage with 10 points over the next five minutes.

Bolton hit his third 3-pointer of the game to give Penn State the lead for good, 61-58 lead with 3:57 to play.

Blackshear Jr. and Josh Reaves traded baskets over the next 40 seconds and those were the final baskets of the game as Penn State went scoreless over the final 3:16.

Robinson made two free throws with 1:24 left to get Virginia Tech within one, but the Hokies missed three shots and had a turnover in the final 90 seconds.

Virginia Tech led 21-13 midway through the first half after four-straight 3-pointers from Outlaw preceded a pair free throws from Blackshear Jr.

But Stevens made a layup through traffic to spark a tying run that included back-to-back 3-pointers from Jamari Wheeler and Bolton 24 seconds apart. Stevens hit another basket moments later to give Penn State a lead it wouldn't relinquish until Robinson drained back-to-back 3s to give Virginia Tech a 37-35 halftime lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: Sitting at their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since the 1995-96 season, the Hokies have plenty of offensive talent and have played well enough on defense to indicate they should be able to climb higher.

Penn State: Getting Watkins back should be a boost for a team that got 20-plus plus points in six-straight games from Stevens before Tuesday to go with a bunch of complimentary scoring from freshmen Myles Dread and Bolton. With No. 24 Maryland next, the Nittany Lions will have a shot to post back-to-back wins over ranked teams for the first time since 2011. ... The Nittany Lions beat then-No. 10 Temple in 1998 at home.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech hosts Central Connecticut on Saturday.

Penn State visits No. 24 Maryland on Saturday.