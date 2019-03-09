Judge gets $62,000 raise from Yankees, Sanchez $49,400 hike

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs onto the field before a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs onto the field before a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Judge gets $62,000 raise from Yankees, Sanchez $49,400 hike 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge got a $62,000 raise from the New York Yankees up to $684,300 in the right fielder's last season before becoming eligible for salary arbitration.

Catcher Gary Sanchez was given a $49,400 hike to $669,800 as the team reached agreements with its young players whose salaries are under club control. He also will be eligible for arbitration next winter.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres agreed to $605,200, up from last year's $545,000 minimum, and third baseman Miguel Andujar struck a deal for $617,600, an increase from $545,800.

Outfielder Clint Frazier, sidelined for most of last season following a concussion, gets $563,300, a slight rise from $559,200. First baseman Luke Voit agreed to $573,200, up from the $546,500 in the majors last year as part of the contract he agreed to with St. Louis, which traded him to New York.

All players have split contracts with lower salaries should they be sent to the minor leagues: Judge would get $311,150, Sanchez $310,200, Torres $240,210, Andujar $269,216, Frazier $222,711 and Voit $145,673.

Also agreeing to deals were right-handers Albert Abreu ($555,000/$90,400), Domingo Acevedo ($555,000/$90,400), Chance Adams ($556,725/$90,400), Luis Cessa ($578,975/$210,768), Domingo German ($577,500/$190,150), Chad Green ($598,650/$285,400), Joe Harvey ($555,000/$45,300), Ben Heller ($555,000/$273,738), Jonathan Holder ($580,300/$262,947) and Jonathan Loaisiga ($560,550/$92,766); left-handers Jordan Montgomery ($596,600/$290,225) and Stephen Tarpley ($557,250/$90,400); catcher Kyle Higashioka ($562,900/$160,207); and infielders Thairo Estrada ($555,000/$90,400) and Tyler Wade ($572,000/$155,691).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports