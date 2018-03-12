Correction: Sports wagering story

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — In a story March 7 about West Virginia's decision to legalize sports betting, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Gov. Jim Justice has signed it. Justice said the bill will become law, which it does after five days of final passage without his signature or veto.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Gov. Jim Justice says a bill will become law to permit sports betting at the state's five casinos in the event that a U.S. Supreme Court case leads to the repeal of a nationwide ban.

It would allow sports betting at West Virginia licensed casinos and on Lottery Commission-approved mobile device applications.

The state would collect 10 percent of gross receipts. Bettors would have to be at least 21.

Later this year, the court will decide New Jersey's challenge to a law banning sports betting in most states.

Supporters say it will create jobs and tax revenues and bring sports betting into the open.

Critics say it will increase gambling and addictions and could compromise integrity of sporting events.

Justice says he's asked the Legislature to consider partnering with major sports leagues.