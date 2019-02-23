Keselowski treated for stomach ailment after practice

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Brad Keselowski has a stomach virus that has left his status uncertain for NASCAR's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Keselowski was ill Saturday at the start of the final practice, so Team Penske had Austin Cindric start the session in the No. 2 Ford. Keselowski got in the car midway through practice and completed two runs. He sat inside his cockpit for several minutes then slowly jogged to his team hauler.

He waited inside until a medical team arrived and took him to Atlanta's infield care center for treatment.

Team Penske said Keselowski is still scheduled to race Sunday, but crew chief Paul Wolfe said the driver "is not doing too well."

A team representative said Keselowski began to feel ill late Friday night after surprising fans in the rainy infield. Keselowski's wife is also under the weather.

Cindric said he will be on standby for Sunday should Keselowski need a relief driver.

"It's such a wild card because no one knows what to expect," Cindric said after finishing 10th in the Xfinity Series race. "From everything I understand, Brad is in good condition. Brad is definitely a tough guy, so I don't see him backing out."

___

