Klizan wins 6th ATP title in 6 finals in Kitzbuehel

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Martin Klizan of Slovakia won his sixth ATP title in six finals when he beat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-2, 6-2 at the Generali Open on Saturday.

The second all-qualifier final on the tour since 1990 was wrapped up in 68 minutes.

"My performance was the best of the tournament," Klizan said. "There was pressure for both of us. I played a very solid game."

Klizan knocked out two seeds, including top seed and home favorite Dominic Thiem in the second round, to reach his first final in two years.

"Sometimes in the finals I was lucky, sometimes it was hard work, and sometimes I was better on court. You never know what is going to happen," Klizan said. "I am just happy to have that kind of statistic, winning six titles from six finals. In doubles, I have four titles from four finals. I am very proud."