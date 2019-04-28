Kipchoge wins London Marathon for record 4th time

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei wins the women's race at the 39th London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 28, 2019.

LONDON (AP) — Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya won the London Marathon for a record fourth time Sunday in the second-fastest time ever, and compatriot Brigid Kosgei swept to victory by almost two minutes in the women's race.

The 34-year-old Kipchoge pulled clear in the final 10 minutes to complete the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course in 2 hours, 2 minutes, 37 seconds on a blustery day in the British capital. Only he has run a marathon quicker than that, when breaking the world record in Berlin in September in a time of 2:01:39.

Kosgei bettered her second-place finish in last year's race by winning in 2:18:20 for her second victory in the World Marathon Majors, after Chicago last year.

Compatriot and defending champion Vivian Cheruiyot finished in a time of 2:20:14 and Roza Dereje of Ethiopia was third, 37 seconds further back.

