Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his first period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his first period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Photo: Jason Behnken, AP