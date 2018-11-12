LA Kings goalie Jack Campbell out 4-6 weeks with knee injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings goalie Jack Campbell will be out for at least a month after surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his knee.

The Kings recalled goalie Cal Petersen from their AHL affiliate in Ontario on Monday.

Los Angeles is without its top two goalies after Campbell's injury followed Jonathan Quick's surgery last month to repair a meniscus tear in his own knee. Peter Budaj is the Kings' likely starter until Quick returns.

Campbell will be out for four to six weeks after getting hurt in a 1-0 loss to Calgary last Saturday.

The 26-year-old former first-round draft pick has played well in his first extensive NHL experience this season, going 5-7-0 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.

