LEADING OFF: Lester versus Kershaw in Los Angeles

Fans hoist the flag to signify a victory for the Chicago Cubs, after the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Denver. The Cubs won 10-1.

A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:

ACES UP

Lefty aces Jon Lester and Clayton Kershaw face off when the Chicago Cubs visit the Los Angeles Dodgers for the opener of a four-game series. Lester is looking for his third straight victory for Chicago. He allowed four runs in the first Saturday night against St. Louis, but managed to go six innings in the Cubs' 9-4 win. Kershaw is 0-1 in two June starts for NL West-leading Los Angeles, but the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner has allowed just two earned runs in 14 innings this month.

HELP ON THE WAY

With Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge on their way back from injuries, the New York Yankees hit the road for a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Stanton homered twice in a minor league rehab game with Class A Tampa on Wednesday night. He has been sidelined by biceps, shoulder and calf injuries. Judge, who is coming back from a strained left oblique, could start a rehab assignment this weekend with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. J.A. Happ goes for his sixth consecutive winning decision in the opener in Chicago, and Iván Nova pitches for the White Sox.

SNAKES IN THE CAPITAL

The Nationals' efforts to climb back into contention in the NL East will be tested during a four-game series against the Diamondbacks, who are 5-1 on their current trip. Arizona outscored Toronto 22-4 during a three-game sweep, and then took two of three from NL East-leading Philadelphia, getting a three-hitter from Merrill Kelly and two relievers in a 2-0 win Wednesday night. Ace Zack Greinke starts Thursday's series opener for the D-Backs, while the Nats will throw Max Scherzer on Friday and Stephen Strasburg on Saturday.

TEXAS STRONG

The Rangers have lost only one series in the past month, and they have a chance to take three of four in their only visit to Boston this season. Right-hander Adrian Sampson starts the series finale for the Rangers on Thursday against veteran lefty David Price. The Red Sox won 4-3 on Wednesday on a ninth-inning walk, but Rangers manager Chris Woodward wasn't concerned. "We're in a good spot. We've been playing well, so it's fun to watch our guys compete in that kind of environment against a good team," Woodward said. "When they take it out on the field, they're fearless. We got beat today, but they had to execute some pitches to beat us and that's going to happen every once in a while."

