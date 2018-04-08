LEADING OFF: Ohtani goes for Angels, Arrieta debut for Phils













A look at what's happening all around baseball Sunday:

___

IT'S HIS SHO

Shohei Ohtani makes his second start on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels, at home against Oakland. The two-way newcomer from Japan beat the Athletics last weekend in his pitching debut, holding them to three hits in six innings. The 23-year-old Ohtani isn't expected to bat — he's homered in three straight starts as a designated hitter.

ARRIETA ARRIVES

Jake Arrieta debuts for the Phillies, facing Miami at Citizens Bank Park. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner signed a $75 million, three-year deal after becoming a free agent and leaving the Cubs. No doubt Arrieta wouldn't mind having some of the run support Philadelphia produced Saturday night in a 20-1 rout of the Marlins.

ROLE REVERSAL

Matt Harvey and the New York Mets try for their fifth straight win and a sweep at Nationals Park in the Sunday night game. After going 70-92 last year, the Mets are 6-1 under new manager Mickey Callaway. The two-time NL East champion Nats have lost four in a row under rookie skipper Dave Martinez. Washington star Bryce Harper is off to a fast start, hitting five home runs in only 24 at-bats this season.

GETTING CLOSE

Red Sox lefty Drew Pomeranz makes a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket as he recovers from a strained left forearm flexor. He was set to go five or six innings and manager Alex Cora said that it's "most likely" that Pomeranz would return to the rotation if things went well. Pomeranz was 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA last year.

FLURRY FUN

More snow is in the forecast at Target Field, where the Twins host Seattle. It's been a long winter in the Twin Cities, and it was 27 degrees for the first pitch Saturday when Minnesota played the Mariners.