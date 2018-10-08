LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Yankees all even, Astros try for sweep

Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates the team's victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers after the ninth inning in Game 3 of MLB baseball's National League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 6-5. less Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates the team's victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers after the ninth inning in Game 3 of MLB baseball's National League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 7, ... more Photo: John Amis, AP

The Los Angeles Dodgers watch from the dugout in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of MLB baseball's National League Division Series in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Acuna had his first career grand slam in the game. The Braves won 6-5. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) less The Los Angeles Dodgers watch from the dugout in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of MLB baseball's National League Division Series in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Acuna had his first ... more Photo: Curtis Compton, AP

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino answers questions during a news conference, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in New York. The Yankees will play against the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the AL Division Series on Monday. less New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino answers questions during a news conference, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in New York. The Yankees will play against the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the AL Division ... more Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi answers questions during a news conference, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in New York. Eovaldi is scheduled to start Game 3 against the New York Yankees. Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi answers questions during a news conference, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in New York. Eovaldi is scheduled to start Game 3 against the New York Yankees. Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws during a workout in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. The Indians play the Houston Astros in the third game of their ALDS series Monday. Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws during a workout in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. The Indians play the Houston Astros in the third game of their ALDS series Monday. Photo: Phil Long, AP

Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel answers a question during a press conference before a workout in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Keuchel will pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the third game of their ALDS series, Monday. less Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel answers a question during a press conference before a workout in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Keuchel will pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the third ... more Photo: Phil Long, AP

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger answers a question during a news conference before a workout in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Clevinger will start the third game of the ALDS series against the Houston Astros, Monday. less Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger answers a question during a news conference before a workout in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Clevinger will start the third game of the ALDS series against ... more Photo: Phil Long, AP











Photo: John Amis, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Yankees all even, Astros try for sweep 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

REVVED-UP RIVALS

Luis Severino starts for the Yankees when they host Boston in Game 3 of the AL Division Series. They're 1-all going into the first playoff game between the teams in the Bronx since the Red Sox finished off a comeback from an 0-3 deficit in the 2004 ALCS at the old Yankee Stadium.

Severino was 10-2 with a 2.74 ERA and .217 opponents' batting average at home, and is coming off four sharp innings against Oakland in the AL wild-card game. Ex-Yankee Nathan Eovaldi starts for Boston — he allowed no earned runs in three of four starts this year vs. New York.

ROCK IT

The Astros try to complete an ALDS sweep over Cleveland when Dallas Keuchel starts Game 3 at Progressive Field. The defending World Series champions used dominant pitching by starters Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole to open a 2-0 lead. Indians manager Terry Francona will tweak his lineup against the left-handed Keuchel, adding righty hitters Yandy Diaz and Brandon Guyer. Mike Clevinger pitches for Cleveland.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve says he's all set to go. He irritated his troublesome right knee when he slipped leaving the batter's box in Game 2 Saturday.

NO BROOMS

After holding off the Dodgers in a tense ninth inning, the Atlanta Braves aim to even the NLDS in Game 4 at SunTrust Park.

Mike Foltynewicz, who gave up four runs and three hits in two innings in a 6-0 loss in the opener, will pitch for Atlanta. The Dodgers could start Rich Hill.

Los Angeles was denied its second straight sweep in the NLDS, having chased Arizona last year.

REST UP

At this rate, the Milwaukee Brewers probably would rather keep playing. But they'll have to wait a while after sweeping Colorado in the NLDS. The Brew Crew has won 11 in a row — by the time they host Game 1 of the NL Championship Series at Miller Park on Friday against the Dodgers-Braves winner, it will have been nearly three weeks since their last loss.

The break will give the Brewers time to rest their deep pitching staff. It also will give fans more time to marvel over the postseason run by Erik Kratz — a 38-year-old journeyman catcher who has been part of 12 different major league organizations, he's gone 5 for 8 in his first playoff action.