LEADING OFF: Red Sox return home, Nola goes for 12th win

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts slides home to score on a sacrifice fly by Steve Pearce during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.

A look at what's happening around the majors Monday:

BACK HOME IN BOSTON

The Red Sox went 7-2 on their recent road trip against the New York Yankees, Washington Nationals and Kansas City Royals. They return home for a seven-game homestand leading into the All-Star break, beginning with a series against the Texas Rangers. Eduardo Rodriguez (10-3, 3.84 ERA) starts the opener for Boston, and Mike Minor (6-4, 4.63) goes for Texas.

AN EVEN DOZEN

Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola tries to become the National League's first 12-game winner — and match his career high for victories — when he starts against the New York Mets. The right-hander was selected to his first All-Star Game on Sunday, and he enters the start in New York fifth in the NL in ERA (2.41) and sixth in strikeouts (116).

STRUGGLING STARTER

Kyle Hendricks has been one of the most consistent starters for the Chicago Cubs since entering the rotation in 2014. But the right-hander has been going through a difficult stretch over his last six outings, a trend he hopes to turn around when he pitches at San Francisco. Hendricks (5-8, 4.27 ERA) has allowed 22 runs over his last 29 1/3 innings since the start of June, wining only once during that span.

___

