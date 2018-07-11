Lame Deer boys' basketball coach dies in swimming accident

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Allen Fisher, the Lame Deer boys' basketball coach, has died in a swimming accident.

The Billings Gazette reports Fisher died Monday night on the Tongue River near Ashland. He was 37. Details of the accident were not immediately released.

Fisher led the Lame Deer boys to their first Class B state tournament appearance as interim coach in March 2017. He also coached the Morning Stars during the 2017-18 season.

Lame Deer athletic director August "Tiger" Scalpcane said Fisher was a really good motivator and had a heart and passion to work with kids. He also coached the Lame Deer junior high football program in 2017.

Northern Cheyenne girls' basketball coach Cameron McCormick said his team will dedicate their 2018-19 season to Fisher.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com