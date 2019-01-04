LeBron James out at least 1 more week with groin injury

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, shakes hands with coach Luke Walton as they have a chat during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. less Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, shakes hands with coach Luke Walton as they have a chat during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, ... more Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close LeBron James out at least 1 more week with groin injury 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James will miss at least four more games with the Los Angeles Lakers while he recovers from a left groin strain.

The Lakers on Friday said James' injury will be re-evaluated in one week.

The four-time NBA MVP already has missed four games after getting hurt during the Lakers' victory at Golden State on Christmas. His recovery schedule will keep him out of the Lakers' upcoming two-game road trip and a home game against Detroit next week.

The Lakers are 1-3 without James in their lineup. They host the New York Knicks on Friday night.

James is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists during his first season with the Lakers.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports