Lefty Wade LeBlanc returns to Seattle after release by Yanks

SEATTLE, WA - JULY 01: Starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc #35 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning at Safeco Field on July 1, 2016 in Seattle, Washington.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Left-hander Wade LeBlanc has rejoined the Seattle Mariners, two days after he asked for his release from the New York Yankees.

The Mariners signed the 33-year-old LeBlanc on Sunday.

LeBlanc made 50 relief appearances for Pittsburgh last season, going 5-2 with one save and a 4.50 ERA.

LeBlanc was 3-0 with one save and a 4.50 ERA for Seattle in 2016, making eight starts and pitching three times in relief. The Mariners traded him to the Pirates late in the season.

"Wade is a veteran with a track record of success, including in Seattle, particularly over the past two seasons," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "His skill set is unique in that he gives us depth as both a reliever and as a starting pitcher."

LeBlanc signed with the Yankees in January. He had a 5.27 ERA in seven spring training games for New York.

LeBlanc is 30-35 with three saves and a 4.40 ERA for seven games over nine seasons.