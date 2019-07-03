Longoria's 2 homers, 5 RBIs help Giants to 10-4 win vs Pads

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Evan Longoria had two impressive home runs among his four hits and drove in five runs, and Kevin Pillar also had four hits for the San Francisco Giants, who beat the San Diego Padres 10-4 on Tuesday night.

The Giants, last in the NL West, have scored in double digits in three straight games for the first time since 2010. They beat Arizona 10-4 on Sunday and then routed the Padres 13-2 on Monday night.

Donovan Solano hit first career leadoff homer and Tyler Beede pitched seven impressive innings for the Giants, who won their third straight game and for the fourth time in five games. San Diego lost its third straight.

Longoria homered for the third time in two games and has nine overall. He hit one of the Giants' three homers Monday night.

All three homers Tuesday night came off left-hander Matt Strahm (3-7), who has allowed 15 in his last seven starts and 19 this season.

Solano homered on Strahm's fifth pitch, his first.

Longoria homered into the second deck in left-center leading off the second and then drove a three-run shot into the balcony on the fourth level of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner in the fifth. That brought in Solano and Brandon Belt, who opened the inning with singles.

Austin Slater hit a pair of RBI doubles off Strahm. The Giants had eight extra-base hits after hitting nine on Monday night.

Beede (2-3) made only one mistake, allowing Franmil Reyes' 25th homer leading off the second, an opposite-field shot over the home run deck in right. He held San Diego to four hits in seven innings, struck out four and walked one.

Strahm allowed seven runs and 11 hits in five innings, struck out six and walked one.

Wil Myers hit a two-run homer off Reyes Moronta in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Travis Jankowski began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso. He started the season on the 60-day IL with a broken wrist.

MACHADO SUSPENSION

Padres slugger Manny Machado served his one-game suspension from MLB for an altercation with an umpire on June 15 at Colorado. Machado had appealed, but the suspension was upheld.

UP NEXT

Giants: Rookie RHP Shaun Anderson (3-2, 3.86) is scheduled to make his 10th start in the series finale Wednesday night.

Padres: Rookie RHP Cal Quantrill (2-2, 4.66) is scheduled to make his seventh start and 11th appearance of the season.

