Los Angeles activates goalie Quick off injured reserve

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have activated goaltender Jonathan Quick off injured reserve.

Quick, who is the Kings' regular goalie, has missed the last 12 games due to a lower-body injury.

The 32-year-old Quick has played in only four games this season. He is 0-3-1 with a 4.55 goals-against average and .845 save percentage. Los Angeles opens a three-game road trip on Tuesday against Vancouver.

The Kings have assigned goaltender Peter Budaj to their AHL Ontario affiliate and placed forward Trevor Lewis on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 16. Lewis broke his foot during practice.

___

