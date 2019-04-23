Lowe switches from Premier League horse race to real equines

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Rebecca Lowe is making a one-weekend switch from the Premier League horse race to actual equines.

Lowe will co-host NBC's coverage of the Kentucky Derby on May 4 with Mike Tirico, the network said Tuesday. She also will co-host the Kentucky Oaks on NBCSN on May 3, when she anchors the network's Premier League show from Churchill Downs in Louisville during halftime of Everton's match against Burnley.

Lowe said Monday she had never been heavily involved in racing coverage during her time in her native Britain. NBC previously used her during Olympics coverage of the Rio Games in 2016 and of Winter Games in 2014 and last year.

Tirico co-anchored NBC's coverage last year with Bob Costas, who left the network.

During her preparation for the Derby, Lowe went to Los Angeles to interview Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

Still, part of her internal focus will be on the Premier League race: Seeking its first league title since 1990, Liverpool leads Manchester City by two points. Liverpool has three games left and Manchester City four, including a derby Wednesday at Manchester United.

"I predicted Liverpool from day one, and I don't like to be wrong," she said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports