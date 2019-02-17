Lulka scores 14 to carry Albany (NY) past Maine 63-54

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Adam Lulka had 14 points and nine rebounds as Albany got past Maine 63-54 on Sunday.

Cameron Healy had 16 points for Albany (9-17, 4-7 America East Conference). Ahmad Clark added 13 points and seven assists. Devonte Campbell had 11 points for the visiting team.

Andrew Fleming had 14 points for the Black Bears (5-22, 3-9), who have now lost four consecutive games. Isaiah White added 11 points. Dennis Ashley had 10 points.

The Great Danes leveled the season series against the Black Bears with the win. Maine defeated Albany 66-62 on Jan. 12. Both teams take on Stony Brook the next time they take the floor. Albany remains on the road for its matchup against the Seawolves on Thursday, while Maine visits Stony Brook on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com