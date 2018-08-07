Lynn, Yankees stop 5-game slide by beating White Sox 7-0









CHICAGO (AP) — Lance Lynn pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning in his first start with New York, and the Yankees rebounded from their tough weekend in Boston by beating the Chicago White Sox 7-0 on Monday night.

Lynn provided a big boost for New York after it dropped a season-high five straight games, including a four-game sweep by the major league-leading Red Sox. The series concluded with Aroldis Chapman blowing a save opportunity in a 10-inning loss at Fenway Park late Sunday night.

Enter Lynn (8-8), who was acquired in a trade with Minnesota on July 30 and tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief in his Yankees debut Wednesday. The veteran right-hander, who replaced Sonny Gray in New York's rotation, retired 19 in a row before Nicky Delmonico led off the eighth with a single to right.

After Tim Anderson flied out, A.J. Cole finished the three-hitter for the AL wild-card leaders.

The White Sox had won a season-high four straight. Adam Engel robbed Greg Bird of a potential three-run homer with an outstanding leaping catch over the wall in center in the fourth, but Chicago was shut out for the 10th time this year.

Manager Rick Renteria sent infielder Matt Davidson out to the mound for the ninth, and he struck out Giancarlo Stanton while pitching a scoreless inning for the third time this season.

Dylan Covey (4-8) was charged with four runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander dropped to 1-6 in his last seven starts.

Covey retired his first 10 batters before Stanton walked with one out in the fourth. Didi Gregorius, Aaron Hicks and Gleyber Torres followed with three straight hits, producing two runs.

The Yankees added two more in the fifth, and then broke it open with three runs in the eighth against Thyago Vieira. Torres hit his 18th homer with one out, and Neil Walker added a two-run shot.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: LHP J.A. Happ is on track to start Thursday against Texas after being sidelined by hand, foot and mouth disease. Happ is no longer contagious, according to manager Aaron Boone.

White Sox: INF/OF Leury Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain. Garcia got hurt during Sunday's 8-7 victory at Tampa Bay. C Dustin Garneau was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, C Kevan Smith was activated from the paternity list, and outfielder Ryan LaMarre was brought up from Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia (6-4, 3.59 ERA) and White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (4-9, 4.47 ERA) pitch Tuesday night. The 38-year-old Sabathia is 19-6 with a 3.78 ERA in 35 career starts versus the White Sox. Lopez is winless in his last five starts, but he pitched five-hit ball into the eighth inning in a no-decision against Kansas City on Thursday.

Jay Cohen can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/jcohenap

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports