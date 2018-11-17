Mack keys late surge, helps Manhattan beat Coastal Carolina

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Nehemiah Mack scored five of his 11 points and pulled in a key rebound inside the final two minutes to help Manhattan beat Costal Carolina 55-53 on Friday in a Northern Kentucky Classic tournament opener.

Mack's 3-pointer tied it 52-52 with 1:31 remaining. David Pierce later missed a jumper and Mack grabbed the rebound. Following a Manhattan timeout, Mack was fouled with 19 seconds left and made both free-throw attempts. Trevion Brown missed a jumper for Coastal Carolina to end it.

Tyler Reynolds scored made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points to lead the Jaspers (1-2). Ebube Ebube grabbed 12 rebounds and chipped in nine points.

Zac Cuthbertson had 12 points to lead Coastal Carolina (2-2). Brown made three 3-pointers and scored 10 points, and Amidou Bamba had 10 rebounds for the Chanticleers.