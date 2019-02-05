https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Maple-Leafs-sign-Auston-Matthews-to-5-year-58-13591224.php
Maple Leafs sign Auston Matthews to 5-year, $58 million deal
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed star center Auston Matthews to a five-year contract extension at an annual average of $11.6 million.
The former first overall draft pick is in his third season with the Leafs. He was making the maximum $925,000 a year under his three-year rookie deal.
The 21-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, has 97 goals and 81 assists in 182 regular-season games with the Leafs. This season he has 23 goals and 23 assists in 38 games.
The NHL rookie of the year has represented Toronto at the NHL All-Star Game in each of his three seasons.
View Comments