Mariners 10, Athletics 8

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 5 1 1 0 D.Grdon cf 5 1 3 1 Canha lf 5 2 2 3 Segura ss 5 1 2 3 Lowrie 2b 4 1 3 1 Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 5 1 1 2 Cruz dh 5 1 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 0 K.Sager 3b 4 2 3 1 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Haniger rf 5 1 2 3 Lucroy c 2 1 0 0 Vglbach 1b 4 2 2 1 Pscotty rf 4 1 2 2 Motter 1b 1 0 0 0 T.Thmps cf 1 0 0 0 I.Szuki lf 4 1 1 0 Joyce ph-cf 3 0 0 0 Heredia lf 1 0 0 0 Freitas c 4 1 2 0 Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 42 10 17 9

Oakland 003 100 310— 8 Seattle 032 031 10x—10

E_Graveman (1), Semien (2), M.Chapman (2). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Seattle 10. 2B_Semien (5), M.Chapman (2), K.Seager (4), Vogelbach (2). HR_Canha (1), K.Davis (5), Piscotty (1), Segura (1), K.Seager (3), Haniger (4), Vogelbach (2). SB_D.Gordon 2 (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Graveman L,0-3 4 8 5 5 2 5 Coulombe 2-3 4 3 2 0 0 Pagan 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Petit 2 3 0 0 0 2 Seattle Gonzales 3 1-3 5 4 4 1 5 Bradford W,1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Altavilla 1 0 0 0 1 1 Rzepczynski 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 Vincent 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Nicasio H,6 1 1 1 1 0 2 Diaz S,6-6 1 1 0 0 0 1

Pagan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Gonzales (Olson). WP_Graveman.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:32. A_29,013 (47,943).