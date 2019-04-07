Mariners 12, White Sox 5

Seattle Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Smith cf 5 2 2 0 Ti.Andr ss 5 1 4 0 Haniger rf 5 1 0 0 J.Rndon 2b 4 1 1 0 Do.Sntn lf 3 2 2 1 J.Abreu dh 4 1 1 1 Encrnco 1b 5 2 3 4 W.Cstll c 5 0 0 1 Narvaez c 5 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 5 0 1 1 T.Bckhm ss 1 2 0 0 El.Jmen lf 3 0 0 0 D.Moore ss 2 0 0 0 Y.Alnso 1b 4 1 1 0 Vglbach dh 4 2 3 6 Cordell rf 4 0 1 1 Healy 3b 5 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 1 1 1 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 1 0 Totals 39 12 12 12 Totals 38 5 10 5

Seattle 106 220 001—12 Chicago 011 000 300— 5

E_W.Castillo (1), Healy (4). LOB_Seattle 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Vogelbach (2), Ti.Anderson (2), J.Abreu (2), Cordell (1). HR_Encarnacion (2), Vogelbach 2 (4), Engel (1). SB_M.Smith 2 (4), Do.Santana (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle LeBlanc W,2-0 6 6 2 2 1 6 Festa 1 3 3 3 2 1 Bradford 1 1 0 0 0 1 Swarzak 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chicago Nova L,0-1 2 1-3 7 7 7 1 2 Burr 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Frare 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Ruiz 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Fry 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Herrera 1 0 0 0 0 3 Colome 1 1 1 1 0 2

WP_Nova.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:49. A_12,509 (40,615).