SeattleOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
I.Mller lf5010D.Fwler cf3000
Haniger rf3000Mrincov lf0001
Z.Shank rf1000M.Smien ss4000
Heredia cf3000J.Lwrie 2b3010
Mi.Ford 1b3120Mrcedes 2b0000
E.White 1b1000K.Davis dh3000
T.Mtter 3b3010B.Tylor ph1000
Mjs-Brn 3b1000J.Lcroy c2000
Nwnhuis dh2001Phegley c1000
DeCarlo ph1010Vrtigan ph1000
Mendoza pr0100Chapman 3b1010
Da.Muno 2b2000C.Pnder lf3000
Jimenez ph1110M.Canha 1b2100
Gswisch c2000B.Pwell rf2000
Marjama c1110Martini rf1000
Z.Vncej ss4013
Totals33484Totals27121
Seattle000100003—4
Oakland000000010—1

E_Misiewicz (1). DP_Seattle 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Motter (5), Marjama (3), Lowrie (3). 3B_Vincej (1). SB_Miller (3), Chapman (1), Canha (1). SF_Nieuwenhuis (1), Marincov (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Lawrence420004
Armstrong200011
Misiewicz W, 1-0 BS, 0-1201021
Warren S, 2-2100011
Oakland
Manaea4 2-341133
Petit1 1-300002
Hatcher110001
Pagan100001
Buchter L, 0-1133310

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Marley.

T_2:44. A_6,330