Mariners 4, Athletics 1
Updated 6:58 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
|Seattle
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|I.Mller lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|D.Fwler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrincov lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Z.Shank rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lwrie 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mi.Ford 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Mrcedes 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mtter 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mjs-Brn 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lcroy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nwnhuis dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DeCarlo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Vrtigan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mendoza pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Da.Muno 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pnder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jimenez ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.Canha 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gswisch c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Pwell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marjama c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Martini rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Vncej ss
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|27
|1
|2
|1
|Seattle
|000
|100
|003—4
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010—1
E_Misiewicz (1). DP_Seattle 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Motter (5), Marjama (3), Lowrie (3). 3B_Vincej (1). SB_Miller (3), Chapman (1), Canha (1). SF_Nieuwenhuis (1), Marincov (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Lawrence
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Armstrong
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Misiewicz W, 1-0 BS, 0-1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Warren S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|Manaea
|4 2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Petit
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hatcher
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buchter L, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Marley.
T_2:44. A_6,330
