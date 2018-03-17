Mariners 4, Athletics 1

Seattle Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi I.Mller lf 5 0 1 0 D.Fwler cf 3 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 Mrincov lf 0 0 0 1 Z.Shank rf 1 0 0 0 M.Smien ss 4 0 0 0 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 J.Lwrie 2b 3 0 1 0 Mi.Ford 1b 3 1 2 0 Mrcedes 2b 0 0 0 0 E.White 1b 1 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0 T.Mtter 3b 3 0 1 0 B.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 Mjs-Brn 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Lcroy c 2 0 0 0 Nwnhuis dh 2 0 0 1 Phegley c 1 0 0 0 DeCarlo ph 1 0 1 0 Vrtigan ph 1 0 0 0 Mendoza pr 0 1 0 0 Chapman 3b 1 0 1 0 Da.Muno 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Pnder lf 3 0 0 0 Jimenez ph 1 1 1 0 M.Canha 1b 2 1 0 0 Gswisch c 2 0 0 0 B.Pwell rf 2 0 0 0 Marjama c 1 1 1 0 Martini rf 1 0 0 0 Z.Vncej ss 4 0 1 3 Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 27 1 2 1

Seattle 000 100 003—4 Oakland 000 000 010—1

E_Misiewicz (1). DP_Seattle 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Motter (5), Marjama (3), Lowrie (3). 3B_Vincej (1). SB_Miller (3), Chapman (1), Canha (1). SF_Nieuwenhuis (1), Marincov (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Lawrence 4 2 0 0 0 4 Armstrong 2 0 0 0 1 1 Misiewicz W, 1-0 BS, 0-1 2 0 1 0 2 1 Warren S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Oakland Manaea 4 2-3 4 1 1 3 3 Petit 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Hatcher 1 1 0 0 0 1 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 1 Buchter L, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 0

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Marley.

T_2:44. A_6,330