Mariners 4, Rays 3, 13 innings,

Tampa Bay Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Smith cf 6 0 1 0 D.Grdon 2b 6 0 0 0 Cron dh 6 0 2 0 Segura ss 6 1 1 0 Wendle 2b 5 1 1 0 Seager 3b 6 0 2 0 W.Ramos c 6 0 0 0 N.Cruz dh 5 0 2 1 M.Duffy 3b 5 0 3 1 Span pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr ss 4 0 1 0 Haniger rf 3 1 1 1 B.Mller 1b 5 0 0 0 Gamel lf 4 1 2 0 Gomez rf 5 1 1 1 Healy 1b 5 1 1 1 Field lf 4 1 2 1 Heredia cf 5 0 1 0 Freitas c 3 0 0 1 Zunino ph-c 2 0 1 0 Totals 46 3 11 3 Totals 46 4 11 4

Tampa Bay 000 020 001 000 0—3 Seattle 001 200 000 000 1—4

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Seattle 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 10. 2B_N.Cruz (8), Heredia (5). 3B_Gamel (2). HR_Gomez (7), Field (6), Haniger (12). SB_Wendle (5), Field (3). CS_M.Smith (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Romo 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Pruitt 5 7 3 3 0 3 Venters 1 0 0 0 0 0 Font 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Alvarado 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 Roe 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Andriese L,1-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 Seattle Leake 7 6 2 2 0 8 Colome H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Diaz BS,3 1 2 1 1 1 2 Nicasio 1 1 0 0 0 3 Altavilla 1 0 0 0 1 1 Elias W,1-0 2 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Colome (Field), by Font (Gamel). WP_Diaz.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_4:16. A_22,636 (47,943).