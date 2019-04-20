https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Mariners-5-Angels-3-13782185.php
Mariners 5, Angels 3
|Seattle
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Haniger rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Encrnco 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vglbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Goodwin pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bour 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Narvaez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Healy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bourjos lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|L Stlla pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cozart 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|Seattle
|010
|200
|002—5
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|020—3
DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Seattle 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bruce (3), Simmons (6). HR_Vogelbach (7), Bruce (9), T.Beckham (5), Narvaez (5), Trout (6). SF_Cozart (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Gonzales
|7
|8
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Gearrin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosscup W,2-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elias S,4-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Pena
|5
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buttrey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Peters
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Allen L,0-2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Gonzales pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
C.Allen pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Gearrin (Pujols).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_3:04. A_41,021 (45,050).
