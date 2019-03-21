Mariners 5, Athletics 4, 12 innings,

Seattle Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Grdon 2b 6 1 2 0 Semien ss 6 1 3 1 Haniger cf-rf 4 1 2 1 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 0 0 Bruce 1b 5 0 0 1 Pscotty rf 4 0 1 0 D.Moore 1b 0 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 5 0 1 2 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0 Pinder lf-1b 6 0 1 0 Do.Sntn lf 5 0 1 1 M.Olson 1b 2 1 1 0 Narvaez c 6 0 0 0 Canha 1b 1 0 0 0 Beckham ss 4 1 2 0 Barreto pr 0 0 0 0 Healy 3b-1b 5 2 2 2 Hundley c 2 0 0 0 I.Szuki rf 4 0 0 0 Profar 2b 6 1 1 0 Bishop cf 1 0 0 0 Lureano cf 5 0 2 0 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 Grssman ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Totals 43 5 9 5 Totals 46 4 10 3

Seattle 021 000 100 001—5 Oakland 000 020 200 000—4

E_Bruce (1). DP_Seattle 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Seattle 10, Oakland 12. 2B_Haniger (1), Do.Santana (1), Beckham (1), Healy (2), Pinder (2). HR_Haniger (1), Healy (1). SB_Do.Santana (1). SF_Bruce (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Kikuchi 4 2-3 4 2 1 1 3 Elias 2 2 2 2 1 2 Altavilla BS,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Brennan 1 1 0 0 1 0 Festa 2 1 0 0 0 1 Rosscup W,1-0 1 1 0 0 2 3 Strickland S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Oakland Estrada 5 5 3 3 0 1 Petit 1 0 0 0 1 0 Soria 1 2 1 1 1 1 Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 1 Treinen 2 0 0 0 0 4 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 1 1 Buchter L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Rodney 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Estrada (Encarnacion), by Soria (Haniger). WP_Kikuchi, Altavilla.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_4:27. A_46,451 (45,600).