Mariners 6, Red Sox 5
|Boston
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Haniger cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Encrnco dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Bruce rf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Bgaerts ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Swihart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Vazqz ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|D.Moore 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Holt 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Nunez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|5
|9
|2
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|Boston
|011
|000
|003—5
|Seattle
|200
|130
|00x—6
E_D.Moore 3 (3), Moreland (1), Swihart (1). DP_Boston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Boston 9, Seattle 8. 2B_Moreland (1), Healy 2 (5). HR_Bruce (1). SB_Devers (1), Do.Santana (2), D.Gordon (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Rodriguez L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|3
|5
|Hembree
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thornburg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Velazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Leake W,1-0
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Brennan
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rosscup
|2-3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rumbelow S,1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Leake.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:10. A_34,928 (47,943).
