https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Mariners-7-Athletics-4-12833806.php
Mariners 7, Athletics 4
Updated 1:38 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
|Oakland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Joyce lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Grdon cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Vglbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marjama c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|I.Szuki lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smlnski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Maxwell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|An.Rmne 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|Oakland
|200
|001
|010—4
|Seattle
|200
|000
|50x—7
E_D.Gordon (2). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 6. 2B_D.Gordon (1), K.Seager (3). HR_K.Davis 2 (4), M.Chapman (5), Haniger (3), Vogelbach (1). CS_Heredia (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Triggs
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Buchter H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Petit H,1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Coulombe L,0-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hatcher BS,1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Hendriks
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Casilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Leake
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Altavilla W,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nicasio
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Diaz S,5-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Hendriks pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
WP_Leake.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:08. A_25,352 (47,943).
View Comments