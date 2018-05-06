https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Mariners-9-Angels-8-11-innings-12891613.php
Mariners 9, Angels 8, 11 innings,
Updated 2:02 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
|Los Angeles
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kinsler 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|6
|1
|3
|0
|Trout cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Smmns ss
|6
|1
|4
|1
|D.Grdon pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cozart 3b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|J.Marte 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Healy 1b
|6
|1
|3
|2
|Young rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Zunino c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|R.Rvera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Vlbuena ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Grterol c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|An.Rmne lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|47
|8
|17
|8
|Totals
|45
|9
|15
|7
|Los Angeles
|100
|003
|002
|11—8
|Seattle
|000
|002
|040
|12—9
E_Bradford 2 (2), N.Ramirez (1), J.Marte (1). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Seattle 11. 2B_Trout 2 (8), Cozart 2 (7), J.Marte (4), Haniger (7), Cano (8), K.Seager (9), An.Romine (1). HR_Upton (6), J.Marte (2), Zunino (4). SB_Heredia (1). CS_A.Simmons (1), Segura (1). SF_Pujols (1). S_An.Romine (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Skaggs
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Bedrosian H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Alvarez H,3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Anderson BS,1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Parker
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Johnson L,2-1 BS,1
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Paredes
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|Gonzales
|6
|9
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Bradford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vincent
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz BS,1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Nicasio
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Goeddel W,1-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
J.Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
WP_Ramirez, Parker.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_4:29. A_36,977 (47,943).
