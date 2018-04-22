Mariners recall Ramirez for season debut in finale at Texas

Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Erasmo Ramirez #31 of the Seattle...

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have recalled right-hander Erasmo Ramirez from a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma to make his season debut starting the series finale at Texas.

Ramirez didn't appear in a spring training game and started the season on the disabled list because of a strained right lat.

Seattle made the move before Sunday's game. Guillermo Heredia, one of five outfielders that had been on the roster, was optioned to Tacoma to make room on the 25-man roster.

The remaining outfielders are Dee Gordon, Mitch Haniger, Ben Gamel and Ichiro Suzuki. The 44-year-old Ichiro was hitting .212 with seven singles and no walks in his 11 games before starting Sunday in right field.

Heredia was hitting .310 with two homers in 16 games.

Texas activated center fielder Delino DeShields from the 10-day DL and put Carlos Tocci on the DL with a hip issue.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball