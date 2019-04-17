Marte's homer in 10th inning lifts Pirates over Tigers 5-3

DETROIT (AP) — Starling Marte hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Jung Ho Kang also went deep for Pittsburgh, which blew a 3-0 lead but recovered to win when Marte hit a two-out drive off Shane Greene (0-1). Detroit's closer hadn't allowed a run all season.

Keone Kela (1-0) gave up a tying single by Jeimer Candelario in the ninth, but Nick Kingham was able to close out the Tigers in the 10th for his first career save.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove permitted his first two earned runs of the season but was otherwise impressive. He yielded six hits and a walk while striking out six in seven innings.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd struck out the side in the first but eventually allowed three runs in seven innings.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring on an RBI infield single by Pablo Reyes in the second. With runners on first and third and two outs, Reyes hit a weak grounder to first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who looked to throw to second for a force, only to realize he had no play there. That initial reaction also cost him any chance of a play at first.

The Tigers wasted an opportunity in the third when Gordon Beckham hit a leadoff double and Grayson Greiner followed with a single. Beckham was sent home on Greiner's hit and was thrown out at the plate by Reyes from left field.

Kang's two-run homer in the fourth made it 3-0, but the Tigers scored two runs in their half of that inning. Cabrera came home on a passed ball, and Christin Stewart hit an RBI double.

Musgrove had allowed no earned runs in 15 1/3 innings entering the game.

Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vázquez, who pitched two innings at Washington on Sunday, was given the night off.

Josh Harrison, who went from the Pirates to the Tigers in the offseason via free agency, went hitless against his former team.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: Reinstated RHP Kyle Crick (right triceps) from the 10-day injured list and optioned INF Kevin Kramer to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Tigers: Nicholas Castellanos (toe) played for the first time since Wednesday, going 1 for 5 as the DH.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (1-0) starts Wednesday night in the finale of this two-game series. Williams threw six no-hit innings in a win at Detroit last April.

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (0-2) takes the mound for Detroit.

