Mavericks-Nets, Box
Published 9:53 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
|DALLAS (106)
McDermott 3-9 0-0 6, Nowitzki 4-10 3-3 13, Powell 7-10 2-2 18, Smith Jr. 9-17 1-1 21, Collinsworth 1-6 2-2 4, Kleber 2-4 2-2 8, Motley 4-5 0-1 8, Ferrell 5-16 0-0 12, Jones 6-15 2-3 16. Totals 41-92 12-14 106.
|BROOKLYN (114)
Carroll 7-12 1-1 19, Hollis-Jefferson 9-16 5-6 23, Allen 2-5 3-4 7, Russell 9-17 0-1 22, Harris 4-8 2-2 11, Acy 3-8 0-0 9, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 4-7 2-2 12, LeVert 5-11 1-3 11. Totals 43-84 14-19 114.
|Dallas
|24
|32
|33
|17—106
|Brooklyn
|30
|29
|29
|26—114
3-Point Goals_Dallas 12-22 (Nowitzki 2-2, Powell 2-2, Jones 2-3, Kleber 2-3, Smith Jr. 2-5, Ferrell 2-6, McDermott 0-1), Brooklyn 14-36 (Carroll 4-8, Russell 4-9, Acy 3-7, Dinwiddie 2-4, Harris 1-5, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, LeVert 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 45 (Collinsworth, Nowitzki, Jones 7), Brooklyn 43 (Carroll 12). Assists_Dallas 25 (Ferrell 12), Brooklyn 26 (Russell 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 21, Brooklyn 14. A_13,877 (17,732).