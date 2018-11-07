Maye, Johnson lead No. 8 North Carolina past Wofford 78-67

North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over Wofford's Keve Aluma (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spartanburg, S.C., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over Wofford's Keve Aluma (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spartanburg, S.C., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Photo: Bob Leverone, AP

North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his squad during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wofford in Spartanburg, S.C., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his squad during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wofford in Spartanburg, S.C., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Photo: Bob Leverone, AP

Wofford's Fletcher Magee (3) tries to hold off North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0), who runs to a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spartanburg, S.C., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wofford's Fletcher Magee (3) tries to hold off North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0), who runs to a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spartanburg, S.C., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Photo: Bob Leverone, AP

Wofford's Ryan Larson, front, stretches for a loose ball as he battles North Carolina's Seventh Woods, back, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spartanburg, S.C., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wofford's Ryan Larson, front, stretches for a loose ball as he battles North Carolina's Seventh Woods, back, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spartanburg, S.C., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Photo: Bob Leverone, AP





SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Luke Maye had 24 points, Cameron Johnson provided a huge spark in the second half and No. 8 North Carolina avenged an upset loss to Wofford last year with a 78-67 victory on Tuesday night to tip off the regular season.

Johnson made five 3-pointers and had 17 points along with eight rebounds. Garrison Brooks added 20 as the Tar Heels improved to 15-1 in season openers under coach Roy Williams.

Maye, the ACC preseason player of the year, finished 7 of 13 from the field and 8 of 9 from the foul line. But it was Johnson who provided the big boost for the Tar Heels, knocking down three 3-pointers in a span of three minutes after Wofford had tied the game with 10:32 remaining.

Fletcher McGee finished with 21 points for Wofford after a slow start.

Wofford visited Chapel Hill, North Carolina, last December and stunned then-No. 6 UNC 79-75 behind 27 points from McGee. This time the Tar Heels invaded the 3,400-seat Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, which opened in 2017, and pulled away late in the second half.

Wofford battled back to tie the game at 46 with 10:33 left after McGee made a pair of 3-pointers from the top of the key, including one where he turned his body 90 degrees while falling away. But the Tar Heels regained control as Johnson buried a 3-point from the right corner and Seventh Woods scored on a driving layup.

BIG PICTURE

Wofford: The Terriers proved (again) they can play with the nation's best. They didn't shoot well, making just 9 of 35 shots from 3-point range. But the future is bright for a team that returns most of its players from last season.

North Carolina: One of the biggest questions for the Tar Heels is who will replace Joel Berry at point guard. Freshman Coby White got the start at point guard and struggled with some early turnovers, but turned it on down the stretch making a key 3-pointer from the corner. He finished with eight points and three assists. Woods backed up White and had two points and three assists.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: At Elon on Friday

Wofford: At High Point on Saturday.

