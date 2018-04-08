McClutch! McCutchen HR in 14th lifts Giants over Dodgers 7-5

























Photo: John Hefti, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Image 1 of 7 San Francisco Giants right fielder Andrew McCutchen hits a three-run home run for a walkoff win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 14th inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 7, 2018. San Francisco Giants right fielder Andrew McCutchen hits a three-run home run for a walkoff win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 14th inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Photo: John Hefti, AP Image 2 of 7 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to a San Francisco Giants batter in the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to a San Francisco Giants batter in the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Photo: John Hefti, AP Image 3 of 7 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to a San Francisco Giants batter in the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to a San Francisco Giants batter in the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Photo: John Hefti, AP Image 4 of 7 San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, center, celebrates with teammate Andrew McCutchen (22) after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 7, 2018. less San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, center, celebrates with teammate Andrew McCutchen (22) after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in San ... more Photo: John Hefti, AP Image 5 of 7 San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey (28) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 7, 2018. San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey (28) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Photo: John Hefti, AP Image 6 of 7 Los Angeles Dodgers' Chase Utley, right, is congratulated by third base coach Chris Woodward while running the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 7, 2018. less Los Angeles Dodgers' Chase Utley, right, is congratulated by third base coach Chris Woodward while running the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning of a ... more Photo: John Hefti, AP Image 7 of 7 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill throws to a San Francisco Giants batter in the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill throws to a San Francisco Giants batter in the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Photo: John Hefti, AP McClutch! McCutchen HR in 14th lifts Giants over Dodgers 7-5 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew McCutchen snapped out of a prolonged slump with five hits in six at-bats Saturday night. Midway through his seventh at-bat, he knew it was just a matter of time until he got hit No. 6.

McCutchen hit a three-run homer to cap a 12-pitch at-bat against reliever Wilmer Font, giving him a career-high six hits and the San Francisco Giants a 7-5 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday night.

"You're talking about a great hitter that was having a great night," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "He topped it off really well, didn't he?"

McCutchen fell behind Font 1-2 before fouling off seven pitches. He then turned on a high-and-tight 2-2 fastball and drove it into the seats in left field, scoring Kelby Tomlinson and Joe Panik, who both singled off Font (0-2).

"I was just trying to fight him off, fight him off, until I got comfortable enough to whatever he threw up there I was ready to hit," McCutchen said. "He didn't elevate it too much there, and I was able to elevate."

McCutchen drove in four runs and raised his batting average from .083 to .258. The 2013 NL MVP got a hearty ovation from Giants fans for the walk-off blast, his first big moment with San Francisco since being acquired from Pittsburgh in an offseason blockbuster.

"Finally showed up today. Finally," McCutchen said. "It's only what, Game 7, but when you're not getting hits, it feels like it's forever. Feels good to show up today and do the job."

Buster Posey also homered for the Giants, who wasted leads of 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3 before winning on McCutchen's shot. Panik added three hits and Austin Jackson had two.

Roberto Gomez retired three batters for his first major league win. The Giants emptied their bullpen by using nine relievers.

"They kept us in the ballgame," McCutchen said.

The Dodgers had taken a 5-4 lead in the top of the 14th when Logan Forsythe singled in Yasiel Puig.

The game lasted 5 hours, 16 minutes after beginning two hours later than originally scheduled due to heavy rains that forced the postponement of Friday's game. It was the sixth rainout in AT&T Park history and the first since 2006.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts was down to one reliever when the game ended. Roberts also used two starting pitchers, Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu, as pinch hitters.

Chase Utley homered, Corey Seager had two hits and reached base five times, and Cody Bellinger added a pair of singles for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are 2-6, matching their worst start since 1976.

"We just came up short again," Roberts said. "That's five runs in 14 innings. You have to look at each at-bat and the quality needs to get better. There needs to be a better pitch-to-pitch focus."

Utley homered in the seventh, his first of the season.

Posey's home run off starter Rich Hill was the first of the season for the Giants cleanup hitter and first since Aug. 8, 2017.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Josh Fields pitched a scoreless inning after being reinstated from the paternity list before the game. RHP Zach Neal designated for assignment after originally being optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The change was made after the team claimed RHP Alec Asher off waivers from Baltimore.

STARTING OFF

Hill beat the Giants on opening day in Los Angeles but wasn't as fortunate in San Francisco. The left-hander yielded three runs and five hits over five innings with six strikeouts and two walks.

Giants starter Chris Stratton struggled with his control again. He allowed two earned runs but walked four in five-plus innings.

UP NEXT

LHP Clayton Kershaw (0-2, 2.25) of the Dodgers faces LHP Ty Blach (1-1, 5.79) on Sunday in a rematch of opening day starters. Kershaw lost the first round despite allowing one run over six innings while Blach owns a career 1.41 ERA against Los Angeles.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball