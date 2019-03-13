McCollum scores 35 to lead Trail Blazers over Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 35 points, Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard added 20 apiece and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped the Los Angeles Clippers' five-game winning streak with a 125-104 victory Tuesday night.

McCollum, who was 12 of 21 from the field and made six 3-pointers, took control of the game during the fourth quarter as the Trail Blazers broke things open with a 21-5 run. Portland led 95-94 with 8:50 remaining before going on a 15-3 spurt that included 13 straight points by McCollum, including three 3-pointers.

The Clippers — who were on the end of back-to-back games — led for most of the first 30 minutes before the Trail Blazers went on an 11-3 run to go up 75-68 with 4:55 remaining in the third quarter. McCollum and Lillard completed the run with 3s. Los Angeles slowly crept back and was within one in the fourth before Portland took control.

Montrezl Harrell had 22 points and Lou Williams added 18 for the Clippers, who had won eight of their previous10.

There were four lead changes until the Clippers scored eight straight points to take a 19-12 lead with 4:08 remaining in the first quarter. They would be up by as many as eight (43-35) midway through the second quarter until the Blazers went on a late run to close the quarter and get within 52-50 at halftime.

Trail Blazers: Nurkic also had 12 rebounds for his 31st double-double of the season. ... Guard Rodney Hood did not play due to right hip soreness. ... Evan Turner, who has been plagued by soreness in his left knee, saw action for only the third time in the past 10 games.

Clippers: Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 16 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and second with the Clippers. He had 12 rebounds during the first half, which is the most by a Clippers player this season. It is also the most for Los Angeles since DeAndre Jordan had 12 in the first half against Denver on April 7, 2018.

Trail Blazers: Travel to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Portland has won both meetings this season.

Clippers: Host the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Los Angeles has won six straight over Chicago.

