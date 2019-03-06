McCoy scores 30 to carry Boston U. over Loyola (Md.) 71-63

BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy had a career-high 30 points as Boston University defeated Loyola (Md.) 71-63 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night.

McCoy made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Tyler Scanlon had 15 points for Boston University (15-17). Max Mahoney added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Andrew Kostecka had 16 points for the Greyhounds (11-21). Jaylin Andrews added 14 points. Kenny Jones had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com