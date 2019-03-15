  • San Diego State's Jeremy Hemsley (42) defends as UNLV's Noah Robotham drives during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Photo: Isaac Brekken, AP / Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen McDaniels had 25 points and 14 rebounds as San Diego State topped UNLV 63-55 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Devin Watson had 19 points for San Diego State (20-12). Nathan Mensah added seven rebounds.

Kris Clyburn had 19 points for the Runnin' Rebels (17-14). Amauri Hardy added 11 points and seven assists. Joel Ntambwe had 10 points and eight rebounds.

